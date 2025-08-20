Little League World Series Sees Key Matchups in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series continued on Wednesday with four games, including two critical elimination matchups. Teams from Aruba, Japan, South Dakota, and South Carolina are competing for survival in this modified double-elimination tournament.

Aruba faced Japan in the first elimination game after both teams sustained losses in prior matchups. Aruba’s aggressive offense broke a scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning, showcasing two powerful home runs from Isaac Arendsz and Emerson Mercado. This victory advanced Aruba into the international semifinals against Venezuela, while Japan was eliminated.

“We kept pushing, and finally, we broke through,” said Aruba’s coach after the 3-0 win, highlighting their resilience despite a slow start. Japan struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, leaving several runners on base and ultimately falling short.

In the U.S. bracket, Connecticut secured a place in the United States championship game, defeating Nevada 7-3. Connecticut’s SJ Taxiltaridis pitched a strong game, overcoming a tough start where he allowed three runs in the first inning. His teammates rallied in the latter innings, with crucial hits from Tommy D’Amura and Boden Dunlap.

“We focused on playing our game and staying positive,” Taxiltaridis noted, reflecting on their comeback. This win marks Connecticut’s first appearance in the U.S. title game since 2013.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei defeated Venezuela in the first international game of the day, solidifying their place in the International Championship game. The combination of pitchers Lin Chin-Tse, Chang Chun-Po, and Chen Qi-Sheng kept Venezuela to only five hits and three runs, while striking out ten batters.

Chinese Taipei manager expressed pride in his team’s performance, stating, “We’ve worked hard to get to this point, and we look forward to the finals.” Venezuela now faces a difficult path in the loser’s bracket as they strive to keep their championship hopes alive.

A total of eight teams remain in contention, inching closer to the title that will be awarded on Sunday, August 24. The next round of matches continues later today as the tournament narrows down its competitors.