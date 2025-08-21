2025 Little League World Series Highlights Start of Championship Games

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — The 2025 Little League World Series (LLWS) is heating up as teams compete for the coveted championship title. After a series of regional tournaments, the LLWS kicked off in Williamsport on August 13, showcasing 20 teams vying for the championship. The tournament will conclude with the U.S. and International finals on August 23, and the championship game scheduled for August 24.

This year, the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) took place in Greenville, North Carolina, wrapping up on August 10. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania, team, representing the Mid-Atlantic Region, clinched the softball championship with an impressive undefeated record of 5-0. They defeated the Central Region team from Floyds Knobs, Indiana, to claim the title, marking only the second time a Pennsylvania team has won the event.

Pat Wilson, Little League President and CEO, praised the achievements of the West Suburban Little League team. “Their journey exemplifies the values of our organization and showcases what the World Series experience is about,” Wilson said during a ceremony recognizing the champions in Williamsport. The LLSWS unlike any year before garnered a record-setting 1.44 million average viewers on ABC, which is a 139% increase from the previous year.

As the LLWS continues, teams are undergoing intense competition with high stakes. Notable matches scheduled for today include Chihuahua, Mexico, squaring off against Tokyo, Japan, while South Carolina will battle Hawaii. These critical elimination games will determine which teams continue in their pursuit of championship glory.

The tournament enjoys significant viewership, with a 66% increase to an average of 347,000 viewers throughout the LLSWS, demonstrating the growing popularity of youth baseball and softball. Fans around the country can follow the action live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, with some games also available via streaming platforms.