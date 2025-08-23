Little League World Series Action Heats Up in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 2025 Little League Baseball World Series is in full swing, showcasing young talent from around the globe. On Sunday, baseball fans were treated to thrilling games leading up to the MLB Little League Classic featuring the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.

Before the major leaguers took the field, several U.S. bracket games highlighted the talent. Washington‘s Northwest Region pulled off a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Massachusetts‘ New England Region, eliminating them from the tournament. All scoring occurred in the first two innings, with Washington snatching the lead on a wild pitch after an RBI from Cole Sehlin.

“It was a pressure-packed match, and every run counted,” said Sawyer Breed, the winning pitcher. He allowed just two runs over five innings, striking out seven.

In another standout game, Canada’s team trounced Australia Region 12-0 behind a stellar performance from pitcher Tyson Grimsrud-Ronse, who struck out five batters and allowed only one walk in four innings. The offense exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning, featuring contributions from players Arek Aubuchon and Matthew Wong.

Meanwhile, Hawai'i‘s West Region dominated Illinois‘ Great Lakes Region in a 9-1 victory. Bronson Fermahin kicked off the scoring with a three-run homer in the first. The combined pitching effort led by Mason Mitani kept the opposition at bay.

Mexico Region basketball showcased its own heroics with a nail-biting 2-1 walk-off win over Panama. Gregorio Madrid pitched a nearly flawless game, striking out nine batters before Xavier Nolasco delivered the game-winning hit in the final inning.

The Little League World Series is a double-elimination format leading to championship games set for August 23. This year’s tournament has proven to be an exciting showcase of young athletes vying for the title.

“It’s thrilling to think we may see future MLB stars,” said a tournament official. “These kids bring a unique competitive spirit that makes this event special.”