Sports
2025 Little League World Series Kicks Off with Intense Regional Tournaments
Williamsport, Pennsylvania – The 2025 Little League World Series (LLWS) is set to showcase some of the best young baseball and softball talents from across the country. The LLWS kicks off amid intense regional tournaments, with 20 teams competing in baseball and 12 teams in softball.
ESPN began its coverage of the Little League Baseball regional tournaments on Thursday, while the softball tournaments started on July 5. The Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) in Greenville, North Carolina, began on August 5 and runs through August 10, culminating in the championship game.
The Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) will take place in Williamsport, starting August 13. The event features exciting matchups, including the United States and International finals on August 23 and the championship game on August 24.
This year’s MLB Little League Classic will also take place on August 17, featuring the Seattle Mariners facing off against the New York Mets at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
In recent weekend matches, several regional teams demonstrated their skills. Ohio defeated Kentucky 7-0 in the Great Lakes Region with strong pitching from Cash Jones. Vermont edged New Hampshire 9-8 in an exciting extra-inning clash.
Oklahoma‘s Jackson Timmerman pitched a dominant game, leading his team to a 5-1 victory over New Mexico. North Carolina narrowly defeated Alabama 3-2 with a significant contribution from Cole McCarthy.
As the tournament progresses, fans can look forward to thrilling performances and dramatic moments on the field. Coverage continues as the teams battle for a spot in the LLWS championship.
