Little Words Project Launches Disney Princess Bracelet Collections

Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Little Words Project has debuted three new bracelet collections inspired by Disney Princesses at Walt Disney World, following their launch at Disney Springs. Each bracelet comes packaged in a canvas Little Words Project bag. All bracelets retail for $30.

The Cinderella bracelet features gold and blue translucent beads that spell out “Be Kind.” A gold slipper charm adorns one end. The Ariel bracelet showcases transparent, gold, purple, and sea blue beads, with a golden seashell bead next to the phrase “Make Waves.” Rapunzel‘s bracelet includes lilac beads and pink pearls with the word “Dreamer,” along with a charm shaped like a golden lantern featuring her sun symbol.

Tiana‘s bracelet is crafted from pale green beads and white pearls, spelling “Make It Happen” with letter beads and includes a golden lily pad charm. Moana‘s bracelet consists of orange, white, and transparent beads, featuring a gold flower charm and the word “Adventurous.” Belle‘s bracelet, inspired by her ballgown, utilizes yellow-golden beads to spell “Courageous,” complemented by a charm resembling the Enchanted Rose’s cloche.

The collection continues with Jasmine‘s bracelet, which has teal and light blue beads and the phrase “Watch Me Soar,” along with a golden lamp charm representing the Genie.

A second collection features variations of the original designs, including a new Belle bracelet that reads “Book Lover” and a different Jasmine bracelet that states “Follow Your Heart.” Moana’s second bracelet expresses the motto “Go With The Flow,” while Cinderella’s second version reads “Happily Ever After.” Tiana’s alternate bracelet showcases “Shine Bright” with shiny green beads. The Rapunzel bracelet is adorned with purple pearl beads with the word “Glow,” and Ariel’s second design states “Fearless.”n

All these bracelets come with a gold-tone crown-shaped charm representing the Disney Princesses. The final collection, also found at Disney Springs, focuses on Disney Princess sidekicks. Each bracelet is created with round gold beads and a unique charm representing a sidekick.

The Pascal bracelet includes light purple faceted beads and features a green Pascal charm. Gus‘s bracelet, depicting Cinderella’s mouse friend, has translucent beads like the glass slipper. The Flounder bracelet showcases light blue-green faceted beads, while Pua‘s bracelet from Moana incorporates orange beads. Jasmine’s Abu bracelet includes teal green beads representing the character’s outfit, alongside Mrs. Potts with white faceted beads, and Tiana’s Louis bracelet features green beads with an alligator charm.

Fans are encouraged to choose their favorite bracelet and share their thoughts on social media for the latest updates from Disney Parks.