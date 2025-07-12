LIV Golf Andalucia Tournament Set to Begin in Spain This Weekend

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — The 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia tournament will take place from July 11 to 13 at the esteemed Real Club Valderrama, marking a pivotal event for the league’s top players.

With a staggering purse of $25 million on the line, including a winner’s share of $4 million, the competition will see 54 players from 13 teams competing across three rounds. The event is critical for the season-long standings, as it is the tenth tournament of the LIV Golf season.

Jon Rahm, a well-known Spanish golfer, enters the tournament in third place in individual standings, hoping to secure his first LIV win of the year on home turf before heading to the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Currently, Joaquin Niemann leads, followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau.

This year’s event continues LIV Golf’s format of 54 holes with no cuts, aiming to engage both individual talent and team performance. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC are riding high after winning three consecutive tournaments. A fourth victory would tie their team with 4Aces GC for the longest winning streak in LIV Golf history.

Fans can catch coverage of the LIV Golf Andalucia on Fox, FS1, and FS2. Streaming options include the Fox Sports App, making it easier for viewers to follow the action this weekend.

The tournament promises intense competition as players vie not only for individual accolades but also for team glory, with strong performances anticipated in the lead-up to the Open Championship.