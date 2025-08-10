LIV Golf Returns to Bolingbrook for Thrilling Chicago Tournament

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – LIV Golf is back at Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8-10, 2025, for the 12th tournament of the 14-event 2025 season. This year marks the second consecutive season in Bolingbrook and the fourth year in Chicago.

The tournament will feature 54 players competing in three rounds of stroke play, with a shotgun start scheduled for each round: 11:05 a.m. for Round 1, 12:05 p.m. for Round 2, and 9:05 a.m. for Round 3.

Jon Rahm will defend his individual title at this event. Meanwhile, Joaquín Niemann leads the standings and has a chance to clinch the season title with a strong performance. Niemann’s five wins this season give him a commanding lead of 206.80 points, while Rahm sits with 169.16 points.

According to LIV Golf’s data analysts, Niemann has an 84.12% chance of winning the Individual Championship this season. Rahm’s chances stand at 15.70%. If Rahm wins this tournament and Niemann finishes solo 18th or worse, Rahm could take the lead in the standings.

Both Legion XIII and the Crushers GC are among the teams to watch, with Legion XIII currently holding a strong position in the team standings after a recent win in England. Legion XIII was the first expansion team to join LIV Golf and has already seen significant success.

Among the youngest competitors, 21-year-old Surratt is expected to catch attention again after his podium finish last week. Other young players like McKibbin are also showing promising performances, contributing to the competition’s excitement.

Each tournament demands accuracy and skill, particularly in approach shots under 150 yards, which will be key this weekend at the par-71 course. The weather outlook for the weekend suggests sunny skies with temperatures peaking around 89°F.

This event will be televised on FS1, FOX, and FS2, with streaming available on the FOX Sports App. Fans are eager to see how this tournament unfolds and who will take the lead as the season approaches its conclusion.