LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The LIV Golf League is sending 19 players to compete in the prestigious 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush this week. The tournament will include a total of 156 players vying for the title on the challenging 7,381-yard, par-71 course.

The course’s difficulty will depend largely on the weather, particularly the wind conditions, which could greatly affect players’ performances. The 19 players representing LIV Golf are eager to secure the League’s first major championship in 2025.

Top-ranked player Jon Rahm leads the LIV contingent entering the championship. With a strong track record in Ireland that includes two Irish Open victories, Rahm is viewed as a favorite. He recently finished second at LIV Golf Andalucía and expressed confidence in his game, stating, “Honestly, I probably hit it better than I have in the last year and a half.”

Tyrrell Hatton, another standout golfer, is regarded as one of the best links players in the world. He recently achieved a T4 finish at the U.S. Open and brings valuable experience to the tournament. Hatton has previously fished well at links courses and entered the current week with strong recent form.

Other notable players include Brooks Koepka, who has a good competitive history at The Open, and notable rising star Tom McKibbin, the 22-year-old Northern Irishman who recently secured a T5 finish at LIV Golf Andalucía.

The competitive atmosphere at Royal Portrush promises to bring challenging conditions, allowing experienced players and emerging talents to showcase their skills against a backdrop of prestigious golfing history.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on these LIV players as they aim to make their mark at one of the most renowned events in golf.