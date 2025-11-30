Liv Morgan’s Anticipated Return at Survivor Series 2025

San Diego, California — WWE star Liv Morgan is set to make her return at Survivor Series 2025, scheduled for Saturday at Petco Park. After months away due to a shoulder injury, Morgan’s comeback has fans excited, although her specific role remains unclear.

Reports indicate that Morgan will re-enter the storyline featuring her relationship with Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day. Mysterio is currently set to challenge John Cena for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, creating a possible backdrop for Morgan’s return.

Since her injury on June 16 during a match against Kairi Sane, Morgan has been sidelined. The injury occurred when she fell awkwardly, leading to significant pain in her shoulder. Although she has been absent from the ring, a narrative has developed around her return, especially with Roxanne Perez filling in for her during Morgan’s time off.

Prior to her injury, Morgan was involved in a successful tag team championship run alongside Raquel Rodriguez. With Perez now a permanent member of The Judgment Day, tensions between her and Morgan could play a key role in upcoming storylines.

WWE is also preparing for several title matches at Survivor Series, including a WWE Women’s World Championship contest featuring champion Stephanie Vaquer defending against Nikki Bella. There is speculation that Morgan could enter this title picture upon her return.

Survivor Series 2025 is shaping up to be a significant event as fans anticipate potential surprises and dramatic turns. Morgan’s return may be one of several key developments, setting the stage for future storylines in the WWE universe.