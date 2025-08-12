Liv Morgan Upset After Tag Title Loss at SummerSlam

STAMFORD, Conn. – On August 11, 2025, Liv Morgan expressed her frustration after Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. Morgan was sidelined due to an injury and was not even part of the match, yet the title loss still impacted her significantly.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio spoke about the title change and its effects on The Judgment Day. He stressed that the loss had to be particularly disappointing for Morgan, as she was the former champion that Perez substituted for. “She just lost a title that wasn’t hers,” Mysterio stated. “You’re trying to get on Liv’s good side and you lose her title — Liv was not happy about that.”

Mysterio added that Perez needs to make amends with Morgan if they are to continue working together once Morgan returns. “Maybe win the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship and hand it to Liv when she comes back,” he suggested. This plan highlights the stakes for Perez, who has a lot to prove now that she has lost a title on Morgan’s behalf.

Currently, Morgan is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to face a lengthy rehabilitation period, with projections suggesting she may be out for at least six months. As her recovery progresses, fans and insiders alike are curious to see how Perez will attempt to reconcile with her once Morgan is back in action.