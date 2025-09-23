Live-Action Sakamoto Days Film Set for 2026 Release in Japan

Tokyo, Japan — The popular manga series Sakamoto Days is set to receive a live-action film adaptation, scheduled for release during Japan’s Golden Week holidays in 2026. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced this exciting news on September 21, with additional details promised soon.

The film will feature Tarō Sakamoto, a retired assassin turned convenience store owner, as the protagonist. The character was originally created by Yuuto Suzuki, who has expressed his excitement about the project. “Sakamoto Days will be made into a live-action movie! It has been a dream of mine to see this in a cinema since I was in elementary school. I’m really looking forward to it!” said Suzuki on social media.

The movie will be directed by the renowned Fukuda, who has also confirmed that the editing of the film is complete, even though it lacks visual effects and music at this stage. He noted that they already have a product worthy of being shown in theaters.

Toho Movie’s official channels have released a teaser visual featuring Tarō Sakamoto, played by rising star singer Meguro Ren. Meguro shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating he has taken on many previous roles to connect with the audience, but this time it’s for his own enjoyment.

In the anime and manga, Sakamoto faces a ¥1 billion bounty on his head while navigating life with his family. The story blends action and comedy, showcasing his attempts to keep his retired life intact while confronting various threats.

Currently, there is no information regarding an English release or potential dubbing for the film. However, fans can keep up with Sakamoto Days through the anime series, which has been streaming on Netflix since January 2025.

The film adaptation is highly anticipated following the success of the ongoing manga that began publishing in 2020. Stay tuned for more updates from Shueisha and Toho regarding this intriguing project.