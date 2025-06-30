Live with Kelly and Mark Continues Ratings Surge During Summer

New York, NY – The syndicated daytime talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark, is experiencing a significant ratings rise as summer begins. According to Nielsen‘s National Live+Same Day Program ratings for the week ending June 9, 2025, the show increased its audience week-to-week in all key measures.

Total Viewers rose by 2% to 2.086 million, while Households saw a similar increase of 2%, achieving a 1.34 rating. Additionally, the show experienced a notable uptick among Women 18-49, increasing by 13% to a 0.27 rating, and Women 25-54, which rose by 11% to a 0.42 rating.

On Thursday, June 11, an episode featuring a celebrity guest garnered the highest viewership for the week, with 2.164 million viewers tuning in. For the fifth consecutive season, Live with Kelly and Mark ranks as the top talk show in syndication, outperforming its closest competitor by a wide margin.

The report indicates that Live with Kelly and Mark has maintained its status as the No. 1 talk show in syndication for 124 consecutive weeks, leading Total Viewers by 76%, Households by 72%, and Women 25-54 by 91%. Despite being on a short summer break, the show is set to resume on June 30, featuring guests such as David Muir.

In its recent episodes, Ripa and her husband, Consuelos, engaged in humorous discussions about everyday topics. Ripa shared her experiences with ‘everything showers’ and ‘mom showers’ while emphasizing the challenges of maintaining personal hygiene amid parenting. The candid conversations keep audiences engaged during the break.

Overall, Live with Kelly and Mark continues to dominate daytime television with fresh content and engaging discussions, promising a strong return later in June.