Live Stream the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships for Free

LONDON, England — The 2025 Queen’s Club Championships is underway, featuring top tennis players competing on grass courts as they prepare for Wimbledon. Among the notable matches is the quarter-final match between Holger Rune and Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday at the Andy Murray Arena.

Holger Rune, ranked No. 2, looks to secure his spot in the semi-finals after a successful run leading to this stage. He advanced past competitors including Christopher O’Connell and Mackenzie McDonald. Rune has a strong 22-12 record this season, with two wins on grass. Meanwhile, Bautista Agut, currently ranked No. 51, is looking to upset his higher-ranked opponent. He reached the quarter-finals after defeating Nuno Borges and Jakub Mensik.

Fans interested in watching the match can access a livestream for free through various platforms, provided they are in the UK or using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions. The BBC iPlayer is the primary streaming source, offering free access to viewers with a valid TV license. For those outside the UK, utilizing a VPN can provide a secure connection to a UK server, allowing access to the live coverage.

In the first match of the quarter-finals, British player Jack Draper faces American Brandon Nakashima. Draper, boasting a 27-7 record this year, hopes to build on his recent title wins, including one at Indian Wells earlier this season. Nakashima, with a record of 20-17, seeks to sharpen his skills on the grass as he competes in his second-round match.

The stakes are high as the tournament continues through the weekend, culminating in the finals stage which is anticipated to feature some of the best talent in the sport. The event traditionally serves as a precursor to Wimbledon, drawing attention from tennis fans worldwide.