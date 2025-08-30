Liverpool’s £130m Bid for Isak Highlights Busy Transfer Window

Liverpool, England – Liverpool is poised to make a record-breaking £130 million offer for Newcastle‘s Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who is 25 years old. This deal, which includes add-ons and bonuses, would set a new British transfer record.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has finalized an agreement to loan Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, 22, to Napoli for the season. The deal includes a conditional buy option priced at £38 million.

Brentford‘s bid of approximately £45 million for 22-year-old German forward Maximilian Beier was rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The move has attracted attention but may require a higher offer to succeed.

In other transfer news, Crystal Palace is targeting Christoph Baumgartner, a 26-year-old Austrian midfielder from RB Leipzig. Additionally, they have made an £8 million bid for Bournemouth‘s winger David Brooks, 28, although Bournemouth is reluctant to sell the Wales international.

Roma has expressed interest in Chelsea‘s 19-year-old winger Tyrique George, who is also being watched by Fulham and Bayern Munich, the German champions.

AC Milan is actively pursuing Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, a 30-year-old Switzerland international, and also has eyes on Crystal Palace’s Axel Disasi, a 27-year-old French center-back.

Liverpool and Roma are finalizing loan details for Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas, 29, to move to Serie A.

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, 28, is attracting interest from Marseille but initial discussions have stalled due to wage concerns.

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remains on the move from Paris St-Germain, with interest from Manchester City and an unnamed Premier League club.

AC Milan declined Bournemouth’s loan offer for 20-year-old Spanish full-back Alex Jimenez, which included an option to buy for about £17 million.