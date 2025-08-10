Sports
Liverpool and Crystal Palace Set to Clash in Community Shield Showdown
WEMBLEY, England — Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the 2025 FA Community Shield on Sunday, marking an early test for the Premier League champions.
This will be the 25th appearance for Liverpool in the Community Shield, where they dominate with 16 wins. Meanwhile, this match will be a debut for Crystal Palace, with the Eagles eyeing their first trophy after winning the FA Cup last season.
Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has made significant changes, spending over £265 million on new signings this summer. The team aims to build on their success from the 2024-25 season, where they finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal to clinch the Premier League title.
For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains a doubt after departing the preseason early for personal reasons. Instead, Giorgi Mamardashvili may start in goal. Expected players to take the field include defenders Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez.
Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are likely to feature alongside the club’s record signing, Florian Wirtz. Mohamed Salah leads the forward line alongside Hugo Ekitiké and Cody Gakpo.
On the other side, Crystal Palace is looking to celebrate their recent FA Cup triumph. They earned their place in this match after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, thanks to Eberechi Eze‘s solitary goal.
With their first major trophy in history, Palace could capitalize on their underdog status. Manager Oliver Glasner is expected to start goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who greatly contributed during last season’s FA Cup campaign.
As the two clubs prepare to clash, both teams have their eyes on victory. With Liverpool looking to add another piece of silverware and the Eagles hoping to make history, the stage is set for an exhilarating match.
The match will kick off at 15:00 BST, 10:00 EDT, and 7:00 PDT.
Recent Posts
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp