Liverpool and Crystal Palace Set to Clash in Community Shield Showdown

WEMBLEY, England — Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in the 2025 FA Community Shield on Sunday, marking an early test for the Premier League champions.

This will be the 25th appearance for Liverpool in the Community Shield, where they dominate with 16 wins. Meanwhile, this match will be a debut for Crystal Palace, with the Eagles eyeing their first trophy after winning the FA Cup last season.

Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has made significant changes, spending over £265 million on new signings this summer. The team aims to build on their success from the 2024-25 season, where they finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal to clinch the Premier League title.

For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains a doubt after departing the preseason early for personal reasons. Instead, Giorgi Mamardashvili may start in goal. Expected players to take the field include defenders Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez.

Midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are likely to feature alongside the club’s record signing, Florian Wirtz. Mohamed Salah leads the forward line alongside Hugo Ekitiké and Cody Gakpo.

On the other side, Crystal Palace is looking to celebrate their recent FA Cup triumph. They earned their place in this match after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, thanks to Eberechi Eze‘s solitary goal.

With their first major trophy in history, Palace could capitalize on their underdog status. Manager Oliver Glasner is expected to start goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who greatly contributed during last season’s FA Cup campaign.

As the two clubs prepare to clash, both teams have their eyes on victory. With Liverpool looking to add another piece of silverware and the Eagles hoping to make history, the stage is set for an exhilarating match.

The match will kick off at 15:00 BST, 10:00 EDT, and 7:00 PDT.