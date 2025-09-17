Sports
Liverpool Edges Atlético Madrid in Champions League Clash
Liverpool, England – In a thrilling UEFA Champions League matchup, Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 on September 17, 2025, at Anfield. The Reds took an early lead with goals from Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but Marcos Llorente narrowed the score just before halftime.
Liverpool started strong, with Robertson scoring a deflected goal in the third minute. Salah quickly doubled the lead two minutes later with a precise strike inside the area. Atlético Madrid struggled initially, failing to maintain possession. According to statistics, they had only eight passes completed when they fell behind 2-0.
However, the Atlético side, managed by Diego Simeone, began to find their rhythm as the first half progressed. Llorente, a notable performer in past encounters at Anfield, struck back with a goal in the 47th minute. After a slick move involving Giacomo Raspadori, Llorente fired a shot that went through the legs of Ibrahima Konaté and past goalkeeper Alisson.
Liverpool maintained a slight edge in possession, controlling 51% of the game despite the setback. The match showcased high tensions as both teams fought for control. Atlético’s Clément Lenglet received a yellow card late in the half, adding to the intensity of the clash.
In the closing moments of the half, Liverpool looked to extend their lead, but Jan Oblak made crucial saves, displaying his experience on the European stage. The teams headed into halftime with Liverpool leading 2-1, but with everything to play for in the second half.
