Liverpool Eyes Marc Guehi as Transfer Window Closes

Liverpool, England – Liverpool Football Club is in discussions to acquire Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as the summer transfer window approaches its final weeks. Following recent player departures, including Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool finds itself with limited defensive depth, currently fielding only three senior central defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

Guehi, 24, has become a key figure at Palace, recently captaining the team to an FA Cup victory over Manchester City. His contract is set to expire in 2025, and he has indicated he does not intend to renew, pushing Palace to consider a sale while they still can.

While Liverpool has yet to make an official bid, the club is expected to follow up with Palace after the Community Shield. The Eagles initially sought around £65 million for Guehi during negotiations last summer, but their leverage has lessened as the player approaches free agency.

Palace chairman Steve Parish acknowledged the need to make wise decisions regarding Guehi’s future, stating, ‘For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem. We can’t afford to lose both defenders.’ The context of Guehi’s potential move hinges partly on the player’s desire for more playing time, particularly as he aims to secure his spot in England’s World Cup squad.

Guehi has made 155 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining from Chelsea in 2021. His consistent performances have also earned him a significant role in the England national team, where he has made 23 caps.

Liverpool’s defense has shown vulnerability in recent pre-season matches, prompting the drive for additional safeguarding ahead of their title defense. Discussions concerning Guehi are essential as the club aims to bolster its defensive unit to avoid past shortcomings during the upcoming season.