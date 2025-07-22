Sports
Liverpool Eyes Rodrygo After Club World Cup Return
Liverpool, England — Liverpool FC is in talks with the camp of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo following his return to Europe after the Club World Cup, as reported by TBR Football.
Sporting director Richard Hughes is keen to enhance manager Arne Slot’s squad, particularly on the left wing, a position that could be filled by Rodrygo, among others. This interest comes as Liverpool looks to bolster its attack after potential departures of key players, including Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, along with the recent loss of Diogo Jota.
Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid has changed under new coach Xabi Alonso, where he is not expected to be a first-choice option. The Brazilian has expressed his desire to explore opportunities beyond Madrid, sparking interest from multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
“Rodrygo is a fascinating player and he is ready to leave Real Madrid,” said TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey. “He knows that his opportunities are going to be limited under Alonso’s regime.”
Following earlier conversations regarding Rodrygo, Liverpool is actively pursuing a deal. However, the outcome will depend on Real Madrid’s asking price, with reports suggesting it could be around €90 million (£78 million).
Meanwhile, Arsenal has also shown genuine interest in Rodrygo but has not progressed as far in discussions. As Liverpool continues to assess its attacking options, Rodrygo could be an exciting addition to Anfield if the negotiations unfold favorably.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon