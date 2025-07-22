Liverpool Eyes Rodrygo After Club World Cup Return

Liverpool, England — Liverpool FC is in talks with the camp of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo following his return to Europe after the Club World Cup, as reported by TBR Football.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is keen to enhance manager Arne Slot’s squad, particularly on the left wing, a position that could be filled by Rodrygo, among others. This interest comes as Liverpool looks to bolster its attack after potential departures of key players, including Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, along with the recent loss of Diogo Jota.

Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid has changed under new coach Xabi Alonso, where he is not expected to be a first-choice option. The Brazilian has expressed his desire to explore opportunities beyond Madrid, sparking interest from multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

“Rodrygo is a fascinating player and he is ready to leave Real Madrid,” said TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey. “He knows that his opportunities are going to be limited under Alonso’s regime.”

Following earlier conversations regarding Rodrygo, Liverpool is actively pursuing a deal. However, the outcome will depend on Real Madrid’s asking price, with reports suggesting it could be around €90 million (£78 million).

Meanwhile, Arsenal has also shown genuine interest in Rodrygo but has not progressed as far in discussions. As Liverpool continues to assess its attacking options, Rodrygo could be an exciting addition to Anfield if the negotiations unfold favorably.