Liverpool Faces Athletic Club in Preseason Doubleheader at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool Football Club will host Athletic Club in a preseason doubleheader at Anfield on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Reds are preparing for their upcoming Community Shield match against Crystal Palace.

Coming off a successful tour, Liverpool has won three of its four preseason matches, the sole defeat occurring against AC Milan. The team secured victories against Preston North End and Stoke City before defeating Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 in their last friendly.

Manager Arne Slot plans to rotate players across the two matches, kicking off at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. BST respectively. He will utilize different lineups for each game, allowing both senior squad members and youth players to gain valuable experience.

Athletic Club, under coach Ernesto Valverde, has struggled recently, losing three straight preseason fixtures, including a recent defeat to Racing Santander. Despite these challenges, players like Nico and Iñaki Williams pose a significant threat to Liverpool.

The matches will be broadcast live in the United States on DAZN, in the United Kingdom on LFCTV, and in Canada on DAZN. Fans can stream the games live on Liverpool’s official website through the ‘All Red Video’ membership, which offers a one-month free trial.

Alisson Becker is expected to miss the matches due to personal reasons, with Freddie Woodman likely to step in as goalkeeper. Meanwhile, mid-season recruit Hugo Ekitike hopes to make a stronger impression following a quiet debut against Yokohama.

As Liverpool prepares to return to competitive play, success in these friendlies is crucial for building momentum heading into the new season.