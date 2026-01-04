Liverpool Faces Fulham Amidst Uncertain Streak

LONDON, England — Liverpool‘s four-match winning streak came to an end on New Year’s Day, closing the year with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Leeds. The Reds will face Fulham this Sunday in the Premier League, aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak of eight games across all competitions.

Despite the solid record, Liverpool’s recent performances have raised some concerns, particularly regarding their attack. Coach Arne Slot acknowledged that his team struggled to generate enough goal-scoring opportunities in their last match. Liverpool remains in the top four but fell short of moving ahead of rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Fulham is on a resurgent run as they approach the match, looking to extend their current unbeaten streak to five games. The Cottagers are feeling confident following a recent 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace that earned them important momentum. They have also won three out of their last four matches, closing the gap to just six points behind Liverpool.

Fulham will miss several key players this weekend, including Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze, all absent due to international duty. Josh King and Kenny Tete are doubtful due to injuries, leaving Marco Silva’s side with challenges to contend with.

Harry Wilson will be eager to shine against his former club. Fulham’s predicted lineup includes Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, and others in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Liverpool also faces injury challenges, with Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, Mohamed Salah, and Wataru Endo ruled out. However, Joe Gomez is expected to return for the match. Slot might rotate his squad ahead of a key upcoming match against Arsenal.

Historically, Fulham has not defeated Liverpool at Craven Cottage since 2011, which adds extra pressure on the Cottagers. Statistically, Liverpool has struggled in generating goals as of late, and they will need to show improvement against a Fulham side eager to upset the reigning champions.