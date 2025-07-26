Liverpool Faces AC Milan in Hong Kong Pre-Season Showdown

HONG KONG, China — Liverpool FC will face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly match today at Kai Tak Stadium. The match is set for a 12:30 p.m. BST kick-off (7:30 p.m. local time) as manager Arne Slot‘s squad continues preparations for the upcoming season.

Members can watch the match live on All Red Video and LFCTV, with coverage already in progress. Liverpool will look to build on their recent victories against Championship teams Preston and Stoke as they gear up for the new campaign.

This fixture revisits the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, when Liverpool made a historic comeback to win on penalties. While the stakes are lower this time, fans can still expect a thrilling encounter. New signing Hugo Ekitike, who recently joined Liverpool for £68 million from Eintracht Frankfurt, may make his debut, while £100 million man Florian Wirtz is expected to play, possibly as a false nine.

Alisson Becker might return to goal after new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili started the previous two matches, providing depth to the team’s defense. The defensive lineup might feature Luca Stephenson and Tyler Morton, paired with experienced Virgil van Dijk. In midfield, Harvey Elliott joins Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, while up front, Wirtz will likely be supported by Mohamed Salah and young starlet Rio Ngumoha.

Notably absent from the squad are Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, both of whom have been linked to moves away from Anfield. Ekitike’s debut has been ruled out due to timing constraints, and Federico Chiesa will also miss the match.

AC Milan comes into the game with a strong squad. Key players Mike Maignan, Alex Jimenez, and Youssouf Fofana have recovered from injuries and will be available. The confirmed lineup includes Maignan in goal and talents like Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão in attack.

The match is a significant event, taking place at the 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Sports Park. Following this fixture, the stadium will also host other high-profile matches, including a north London derby later next week.

With Liverpool’s strong squad and their recent pre-season performances, they are favorites in this matchup against Milan, who they aim to defeat ahead of a busy season.