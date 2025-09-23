Sports
Liverpool Faces Southampton in Carabao Cup Knockout Match
Liverpool, England – Liverpool will take on Southampton in the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET. After a solid victory over Everton, Liverpool aims to extend their winning streak and solidify their reputation as cup favorites.
The Reds are coming off a Premier League win that put them at the top of the table. Mohamed Salah and his teammates are determined to keep up their momentum in this knockout competition. “We know Southampton is looking to prove themselves, but we are ready for the challenge,” Salah stated in a recent interview.
Southampton, a team currently struggling in the Championship, seeks to pull off an upset against the league leaders. Despite recent inconsistencies, the team remains hopeful about their performance in the cup. “Every game is a new opportunity,” said Southampton’s defender Jack Stephens. “We are excited to play against a top club like Liverpool.”
The match will be broadcast live in the United States, with full details for fans on streaming platforms. Fans can expect a high-energy match as both teams vie for a place in the next round of the tournament. Liverpool is determined to maintain their current form while Southampton looks for a chance to turn their season around.
As the teams prepare for the clash, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting match-up.
