Liverpool Faces Sunderland in Key Premier League Showdown

Liverpool, England – Liverpool will host Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday, December 3, at 20:15 GMT (15:15 ET) in a crucial Premier League match as they aim for back-to-back wins for the first time in over two months.

After a disappointing start to the season with heavy home defeats against Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool bounced back with a 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend. Manager Arne Slot hopes this win marks a turning point for the team. “We need to string together some wins heading into the festive period,” Slot said after the match.

Sunderland, on the other hand, come into this match riding high after an impressive comeback victory against Bournemouth, where they overturned a two-goal deficit. Their manager, Régis Le Bris, made history by becoming the first Sunderland coach to achieve this feat in the Premier League. Le Bris noted, “We have the confidence to expose Liverpool’s vulnerabilities, especially on the counter-attack.”n

Both teams have been inconsistent this season, with Liverpool currently sitting at ninth place and Sunderland just above them in sixth. Despite their struggles, Liverpool will be hoping that a return to Anfield can provide a much-needed boost. Historically, Sunderland has struggled at Anfield, having not won there in the Premier League since 1983.

Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the Liverpool lineup after being rested against West Ham. Slot is optimistic about Salah’s inclusion, saying, “His name on the team sheet generates excitement. We will see how he fits in after the weekend’s success.”n

Sunderland will be without several players, including Habib Diarra and Aji Alese, as they continue to manage their injury list. However, Le Bris expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting the recent form of forward Brian Brobbey, who has been a key contributor with decisive goals.

The match will be available to stream on Peacock in the United States, while UK viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports. Liverpool needs a win to maintain pressure in the upper half of the league table, while Sunderland looks to continue their strong campaign as a newly promoted side. The stage is set for an exciting encounter at Anfield.