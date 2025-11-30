Liverpool Faces West Ham Amid Growing Pressure on Manager

LONDON, England – Liverpool will take on West Ham United on Sunday, December 1, 2025, at the London Stadium as they look to bounce back from a rough stretch of results. The Reds are currently in 12th place in the Premier League, facing scrutiny after suffering three consecutive defeats, including a recent 4-1 loss at home against PSV Eindhoven.

Manager Arne Slot’s team is 11 points off the top of the table and has endured a tumultuous November. With Liverpool’s defense showing significant weaknesses and an attack that has been lacking, the urgency to find a winning formula could not be greater. A loss on Sunday could intensify the pressure on Slot amidst mounting criticism.

“We have to be ready for a challenge because West Ham is a tough team to beat right now,” Slot said in a press conference.

West Ham, meanwhile, is looking to capitalize on Liverpool’s struggles. The Hammers are just one point above the relegation zone and recently secured a draw against Bournemouth, breaking a two-match losing streak. Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has seen his side’s performance improve, dragging themselves from relegation concerns with back-to-back victories.

“We know Liverpool has immense quality across all positions, but we are building our confidence,” said Espírito Santo.

Key players for both teams will be crucial in the matchup. For Liverpool, defender Virgil Van Dijk must lead a faltering defense, while stars like Mohamed Salah and dominik Szoboszlai seek to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, West Ham’s Callum Wilson has been in excellent form, recently netting several goals to help the team gain momentum.

Injury updates show Liverpool could welcome back goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Florian Wirtz, who missed previous matches due to illness and injury, respectively. West Ham is expected to field a competitive lineup, with Lucas Paquetá returning from a suspension.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 PM BST (9:05 AM EST) and will be broadcast on various platforms including Peacock in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK. Fans from both sides are eager to see how this pivotal clash unfolds, as both teams strive for essential league points.

Liverpool hopes to regain their footing and end a streak of poor performances, while West Ham aims to continue their positive trajectory in front of their home supporters.