Liverpool Faces West Ham with Key Players Returning

London, England — Liverpool F.C. returns to the pitch to face West Ham United this afternoon at London Stadium, bolstered by the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Florian Wirtz. Both players have recovered from injuries and are named in the starting lineup, marking a significant boost for the team as they look to improve their recent form.

The match comes as Liverpool struggles in the Premier League, having lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions. Most recently, the Reds suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven, prompting questions about manager Arne Slot‘s future in charge.

To address their woes, Slot has made four changes to the starting lineup since the midweek loss. Joe Gomez joins Alisson, while Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez strengthen the defense. In midfield, Wirtz partners with Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo, supporting striker Alexander Isak.

“This is a big test for us,” Slot said ahead of the match. “West Ham are in better form, and we need to show our capability to turn things around.”

West Ham, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, comes into this encounter with confidence, having taken seven points from their last three matches. They recently turned their fortunes around and now sit in a healthier position compared to their opponents. Goalkeeper Alphonso Areola will lead a defense featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Neither Hugo Ekitike nor Mo Salah is starting, as both players have been sidelined due to injuries. However, Ekitike may appear later in the match, depending on the situation.

Fans are keenly awaiting the outcome of this Premier League clash, with Liverpool needing a win to restore some morale and pressure continuing to mount on Slot.