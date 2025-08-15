Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa Future Uncertain as Transfer Deadline Approaches

LIVERPOOL, England — With the transfer deadline fast approaching, the future of Federico Chiesa at Liverpool remains uncertain. The Italian forward had a frustrating first season at Anfield, making just 14 appearances under manager Arne Slot, and he did not play in Sunday’s Community Shield, even as teammate Mohamed Salah struggled.

Journalist Lynch noted, “A return to Italy has long been touted as the likeliest outcome for Federico Chiesa this summer after a disappointing debut season at Anfield. That remains the case, though the chances of the Reds securing a permanent deal feel as if they are shrinking the closer the deadline gets.”

Chiesa’s potential exit could involve Atalanta, who may have enough funds to negotiate a deal if they sell former Everton forward Ademola Lookman. Reports suggest Atalanta is seeking €50 million (£43.2 million) for Lookman. If Lookman leaves, Atalanta might pursue a permanent move for Chiesa. Otherwise, a loan is likely, as Slot seems unconvinced about including Chiesa in his plans.

The decision to leave Chiesa on the bench during the Community Shield, even with penalties looming, raises questions about his future at the club. Despite his talent and the strong support from Liverpool fans, he has not yet found his place in the squad. A loan could provide Chiesa a chance to regain his form and maintain his value in the market.

The situation is bittersweet for Liverpool fans. While many recognize Chiesa’s lack of integration into Slot’s game plan, letting him go permanently might feel hasty, especially considering the team’s need for depth in attack.

As the transfer deadline nears, there is hope that Chiesa’s story at Liverpool is not finished. His skills, including raw pace and goal-scoring ability, could flourish in the right situation.