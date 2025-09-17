Sports
Liverpool Hosts Atletico Madrid in Exciting Champions League Opener
LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool begins its UEFA Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 9 p.m. CEST. The Premier League champions hope to start strong against their Spanish rivals after a disappointing round of 16 exit last season.
Coach Arne Slot leads Liverpool into the match with hopes of capitalizing on their perfect start in the Premier League, having won all four of their matches. This contrasts with Atletico, who have struggled early in the season, managing only one win in their first four games.
Fans at Anfield witnessed a stirring rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ just before kickoff, signaling the emotional charge in the stadium. At the forefront of the match is Alexander Isak, who is set to make his debut for Liverpool. Slot expressed confidence in Isak’s readiness after he trained well following his recovery from injury.
“This was the plan all along,” Slot said regarding Isak’s inclusion. “He needed some proper training sessions, and he’s ready for at least 45 minutes.”
On the other hand, Atletico Madrid faces injury challenges, missing key players including star striker Julián Alvarez and midfielder Johnny Cardoso. Coach Diego Simeone has adjusted his lineup to accommodate these absences, with Conor Gallagher starting in midfield.
In recent encounters, Atletico has struggled against English teams, winning only one of their last eight matches against them, which was in 2022 against Manchester United. Their last encounter with Liverpool ended in defeat as Liverpool won both group stage matches during the 2021-22 Champions League.
As the match progresses, both teams will look to capitalize on any mistakes. Liverpool aims to maintain their aggressive style of play, while Atletico will rely on their defensive strength and counter-attacks. The outcome could hinge on the performances of key players, including Florian Wirtz for Liverpool and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico.
The atmosphere is electric as Liverpool fans gear up for an exhilarating night filled with promise and anticipation under the Anfield lights.
