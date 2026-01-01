Liverpool Hosts Leeds United to Begin 2026 With a Clash

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool begins the New Year hosting Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield on January 1, 2026. The match comes as both teams seek to improve their standings, with Liverpool vying to solidify their position in the top four while Leeds aims to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool enters the match feeling confident after a strong finish to 2025, maintaining an unbeaten run of seven matches, including four consecutive victories. The Reds celebrated their last match with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton, showcasing the debut goal of Florian Wirtz.

In contrast, Leeds, managed by Daniel Farke, is also upbeat as they come off an unbeaten December. They drew their last match 1-1 against Sunderland, led by the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored seven goals in his last six games.

Despite being in good form, Leeds faces challenges with injuries. Defender Joe Rodon is sidelined, along with Dan James and Sean Longstaff. Farke has chosen to stick with a defensive lineup, possibly in response to Calvert-Lewin’s fitness history.

Slot made a few changes to his team that faced Wolves. Dominik Szoboszlai returns from suspension, taking the place of Alexis Mac Allister. Wirtz aims to capitalize on his current rhythm, having started six games in a row.

Historically, Liverpool holds a significant edge over Leeds, with 63 wins in their previous encounters compared to Leeds’ 29 wins. The last meeting resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw, highlighting the attacking prowess of both sides.

The match kicks off at 12:30 PM ET, and with clear skies and chilly temperatures, fans anticipate an exciting battle to usher in the New Year.