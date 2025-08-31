Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan

Liverpool, England — With the transfer window closing soon, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly in negotiations for a potential permanent move to AC Milan worth between £8 million and £11 million.

Multiple sources indicate that AC Milan has made a formal bid for Gomez, who has been a versatile asset for Liverpool, playing mainly as a center back and right back, but also stepping in as a left back and holding midfielder when needed. Gomez’s injury history has limited his time as a regular starter, although he has recently filled significant roles during injuries to teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool has been focusing on rebuilding its defense, recently adding fullbacks Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, along with center back Giovanni Leoni to replace Jarell Quansah, who departed the club. The Reds are also in talks to secure Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, with reports suggesting they were previously uninterested in offering Gomez on loan as part of that deal.

As the window narrows, Liverpool is open to a full transfer for Gomez. Previously, the club had expressed a desire to retain him. Milan, unable to sign Manuel Akanji, pivoted their interest to Gomez amidst their search for defensive reinforcement.

It is reported that Gomez is receptive to a move to Italy, although no final agreement has been reached between him and AC Milan yet. Concerns over wage discrepancies typically arise when Premier League players consider moves to continental clubs. However, the prospect of consistent starting time may motivate Gomez towards accepting the offer.

Any conclusion to this deal will depend on Liverpool’s successful acquisition of Guehi from Palace. The situation remains fluid as the clock ticks down to the transfer deadline.