Liverpool Kicks Off 2025-26 Season at Anfield Against Bournemouth

Liverpool, England – Premier League champions Liverpool will start their 2025-26 season on Friday night against Bournemouth at Anfield. The Reds have performed strongly in their opening matches, winning 19 of their last 33 season openers, which gives them a win rate of 57.58% in this era.

Historically, the club’s recent form against Bournemouth adds to the team’s confidence. Liverpool is unbeaten in their last 12 opening games, and they have secured 11 wins from their last 12 league encounters with the Cherries. This opening match holds special significance as it marks the first time since the 2020-21 season that Liverpool begins at home, a season in which they claimed a thrilling victory of 4-3 against Leeds United.

Mohamed Salah, the club’s star forward, is expected to be the focal point as he aims to defend Liverpool’s title and make history. Last season, Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot and was named Player of the Season. If he manages to score against Bournemouth, he could become the first player in Premier League history to net 10 goals on Matchday 1.

Salah already holds the record for the most opening day goals for Liverpool, outpacing legends like Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler. If he finds the back of the net, he will also tie Sergio Agüero for the most Premier League goals scored at a single venue with 106, further closing in on Thierry Henry’s record of 114 goals at Arsenal.

The excitement surrounding the opening match is palpable, as fans anticipate Liverpool’s return to competitive action, along with the league’s new narratives emerging from a busy summer transfer window. With strong previous performances and a promising mix of talent, Liverpool aims to kick off their title defense on a high note.