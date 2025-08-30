Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown

Liverpool, England — The Liverpool Football Club will host Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield in what promises to be the highlight of the Premier League’s third round. Both teams enter the match with two wins from two games, tied at six points on the league table.

Arsenal currently leads due to a better goal difference, a position they aim to maintain in Liverpool. The Gunners are coming off a commanding 5-0 victory against Leeds, where Swedish star Viktor Gyökeres scored two goals.

Over the past three matches, Liverpool, which lost the Community Shield on penalties to Crystal Palace, has conceded two goals. This defensive concern will be a priority for manager Jürgen Klopp as the team seeks to tighten its backline against an Arsenal side that is on a scoring streak.

In their opening match of the season, Arsenal defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford, boosting their confidence ahead of this notable clash. However, the Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012, making this match particularly significant.

Meanwhile, Manchester United struggles as they prepare to face Burnley after a poor start to the season. United managed only one point in their first two games and faced humiliation in the League Cup when eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

At the same time, Manchester City will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham as they visit Brighton on the same weekend.

The schedule for the third round of the Premier League is as follows:

Saturday: 08:30 GMT Chelsea vs. Fulham; 11:00 GMT Manchester United vs. Burnley; 11:00 GMT Tottenham vs. Bournemouth; 11:00 GMT Wolverhampton vs. Everton; 13:30 GMT Leeds vs. Newcastle.

Sunday: 10:00 GMT Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham; 10:00 GMT Brighton vs. Manchester City; 12:30 GMT Liverpool vs. Arsenal; 15:00 GMT Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace.

The current standings are as follows: Arsenal leads with 6 points, followed by Tottenham and Liverpool, also at 6 points.