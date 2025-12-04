Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool Football Club honored late star Diogo Jota on what would have been his 29th birthday, December 4. Jota tragically died in a car accident alongside his brother, André Silva, on July 3 in Spain.

The football community has continued to mourn Jota’s loss, with Liverpool sharing a touching photo of him wearing the Portugal flag and holding the Premier League trophy.

“Today, as every day, we remember Diogo Jota on what would have been his 29th birthday,” the club stated. “All of our love, thoughts and prayers continue to be with his wife Rute, his children, parents, and all of his family and friends, as well as those of his brother, André. Forever in our hearts, forever our number 20.”

Jota wore the number 20 jersey during his time at Anfield after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. Over five seasons, he became a vital part of the team and contributed to the club’s recent successes, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

Following Jota’s passing, Liverpool has decided to retire his number 20 jersey permanently. The club also revealed plans to create a memorial sculpture at Anfield to honor his legacy.

Fans have expressed their ongoing affection for Jota across social media. Comments included well-wishes for his family and memories of his contributions to the team.

Liverpool faced challenges after Jota’s death, with their title defense struggling. Despite heavy investment in new players, the team currently stands eighth in the Premier League with 22 points.