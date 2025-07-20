Liverpool Prepares for Asia Tour with Exciting Matches Ahead

Liverpool, England – Liverpool FC is set to embark on a ten-day pre-season tour of Asia starting July 18, 2025, with coach Arne Slot leading the charge in preparing the squad for the 2025-26 season. The tour includes matches in Hong Kong and Japan, where fans will get their first glimpse of the team, including German international player Florian Wirtz, who missed previous outings.

The trip is not only crucial for team training in challenging heat but also serves significant commercial interests due to the club’s extensive sponsorship deals and vast fan base in the region. Liverpool’s first match on this tour will be the Standard Chartered Trophy against AC Milan at the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on July 26, kicking off at 12:30 PM UK time.

Designed with a retractable roof and air conditioning, the stadium can accommodate 50,000 fans and will help mitigate the expected 86°F heat and 80% humidity. The game against Milan follows AC Milan’s recent struggles in Serie A, where they finished eighth.

After Hong Kong, Liverpool will travel to Tokyo for their first visit since the 2005 Club World Championship final, where they will face Yokohama F. Marinos at Nissan Stadium on July 30 at 11:30 AM UK time. Marinos are currently at the bottom of Japan’s J1 League. Liverpool aims to improve upon their previous trip to Asia when many stars were absent due to international commitments.

This year’s preparations come with a stronger squad, featuring notable players like Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Luis Diaz. Some players, like Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton, are returning from short breaks but are reportedly linked to potential moves away from the club.

Excitement is building among fans in Hong Kong, where tickets for the match against Milan sold out quickly. The local Liverpool supporters’ club, with around 700 members, is preparing to create a vibrant atmosphere, including tributes to Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away recently.

In Japan, the local fan club, with 250 members, is organizing flags and banners for the Yokohama match to celebrate their team’s visit. Fans have shown enthusiasm for supporting Liverpool and anticipate a thrilling experience with their favorite club.

Additionally, Liverpool has partnered with Japan Airlines to be their official airline, reflecting the club’s commercial ambitions in the region. Various alumni and club ambassadors will also join the tour to engage with fans and strengthen Liverpool’s presence in Asia.

With new kits on the horizon, Liverpool plans to wear last season’s Nike strips during the tour, as their new Adidas deal begins August 1. Squad numbers for new signings, including Wirtz, will be temporary until the new kit’s reveal.