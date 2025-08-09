Sports
Liverpool Prepares for Community Shield Against Crystal Palace
WEMBLEY, England — Liverpool FC is set to face Crystal Palace in the 2025 FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 10, at Wembley Stadium. The match marks Liverpool’s attempt to defend their title right before the new Premier League season begins.
The Community Shield, a time-honored tradition in English football, pits the Premier League champions against the FA Cup winners. This year, Liverpool will contend for their 17th title in this fixture, while Crystal Palace is making their inaugural appearance.
Manager Arne Slot has noted that while the match is not a definitive indicator of Liverpool’s season readiness, it offers an opportunity to gauge their competition level. Slot’s squad has seen significant changes during the transfer window, with over £250 million spent on new players, including notable signings like Florian Wirtz.
Despite their active roster changes, Liverpool’s preseason has largely been successful, with five wins out of six matches. They recently concluded a tour of Asia, drawing large crowds and attracting attention to their fluid style of play.
The team is still navigating the mourning of striker Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away last month. Slot emphasized the importance of emotional support within the team, stating, “If we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we’re going to cry. Be yourself.” The impact of this tragedy is deeply felt by the squad, and tributes to Jota continue.
Crystal Palace’s new manager, Oliver Glasner, expressed optimism about their performance, stating, “It’s much better than playing friendlies. It’s a chance to win a trophy.” The match presents an exciting chance for Palace, having recently lifted their first major trophy by winning the 2025 FA Cup.
While victory would be a morale boost for Liverpool, it also comes with the pressure of maintaining their championship status. Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo expressed eagerness to start strong, saying, “We’re going to give it our best shot. Hopefully we come back with the Community Shield.”
As the 2025-26 season looms, Liverpool will look to showcase their title defense aspirations as they aim to bring home the Community Shield.
