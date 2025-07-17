Liverpool Pursues Hugo Ekitike as Newcastle Targets Stalemate

Liverpool, England — Liverpool has opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a transfer for striker Hugo Ekitike. This approach comes as Newcastle United also seeks the 23-year-old forward, whose recent performances have garnered significant attention.

The Athletic reported that Newcastle’s initial offer of approximately €75 million (£64.9 million; $86.9 million) for Ekitike was rejected. Amid these developments, Liverpool has entered the fray, aiming to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike arrives as they continue their pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Premier League champions have communicated a willingness to negotiate for Isak at around £120 million. However, Newcastle has firmly declared that Isak is not for sale.

After a successful season where Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists for Frankfurt, he is seen as a strong addition to Liverpool’s squad. He joined Frankfurt permanently for €17.5 million in the summer of 2024 following a loan from PSG. His contributions were vital in securing Frankfurt’s third-place finish in the Bundesliga, marking only their second Champions League qualification.

Amid escalating transfer discussions, sensitivities within Liverpool are heightened following the recent passing of player Diogo Jota. The club acknowledges the urgent need for new signings to strengthen their lineup.

Liverpool is reportedly open to offers for Darwin Nunez, as well as facing a potential departure of winger Luis Diaz, who has expressed his desire to leave. This evolving transfer landscape puts pressure on Liverpool to finalize their targets swiftly.

Sources indicate that a package exceeding €80 million (£69.2 million; $92.7 million) for Ekitike is being prepared, with personal terms not expected to be a hurdle. Additionally, Manchester United has shown interest in Ekitike but has yet to make a formal bid.

The battle between Liverpool and Newcastle for Ekitike intensifies, especially with the potential for further moves. Newcastle, while sitting back on their plans for Ekitike, may explore alternatives should they choose to pivot away from their current strategy.