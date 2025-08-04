Tokyo, Japan — Liverpool FC‘s rising star, 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, dazzled the pitch at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday night, scoring a vital goal in the club’s 3-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos. This performance, part of their pre-season tour, continues to spark excitement about Ngumoha’s rapid ascent in the team.

Ngumoha, who has excelled throughout pre-season, was instrumental in the win, showcasing his talent with a goal in just 26 minutes. His ability to bypass defenders and create scoring opportunities has made him a key player for Liverpool, especially noticeable following the recent transfer of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

Despite having established wingers like Cody Gakpo, the club is not actively looking to strengthen this position, highlighting Ngumoha’s potential to solidify a long-term role in the first team. “He showed the quality he has. To get young players through the academy is always helpful,” said manager Arne Slot after the match.

Having joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2024, Ngumoha quickly made history as the youngest player to start for the club. His growth has been remarkable, marked by impactful appearances against teams like Preston North End and AC Milan. In those matches, he consistently posed threats to the opposition, assisting goals and drawing attention with his dynamic playing style.

Ngumoha’s recent goal against Yokohama displayed his skill as he dribbled past defender Kosei Suwama and fired a shot past goalkeeper Ryoya Kimura, much to the delight of senior teammates like Mohamed Salah, who praised his efforts. “It was a very big night for me, and I just want to keep working hard,” Ngumoha reflected.

Although still young, Ngumoha has managed to balance boldness and skill, evading defenders without losing control of the ball. His connection with fellow young player Trey Nyoni provides Liverpool with additional attacking options, as they frequently coordinate plays in tight spaces, increasing their threat near the opponent’s goal.

With the upcoming season on the horizon, Liverpool has high hopes for Ngumoha, who has already shown he can handle the pressure. The excitement surrounding his potential is palpable, as observers note that he could soon become one of the youngest scorers in club history if he finds the net before his 17th birthday.

Ngumoha’s performances have led to speculation about his increasing role in the first team, particularly in domestic cups and as a substitute in league matches, a position that was less clear just a month ago. As fans anticipate the new season, Ngumoha is set to play a significant part in Liverpool’s forward strategy.