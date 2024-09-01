Liverpool Secures Dominant 3-0 Victory Against Manchester United

In a highly anticipated Premier League matchup, Liverpool triumphed over Manchester United with a decisive 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Luis Diaz was the standout performer, scoring two goals in the first half. The visitors initially saw an opening goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out by VAR due to an offside decision before establishing their dominance in the game.

The breakthrough for Liverpool came in the 35th minute when a misplaced pass from United’s Casemiro led to a swift counterattack. Ryan Gravenberch assisted, allowing Diaz to score with a header at the far post.

Liverpool added a second goal shortly before halftime, with Diaz capitalizing on an error by Casemiro again. Mohamed Salah provided the assist, leaving United trailing 2-0 at the break.

The second half continued in a similar vein as Salah scored the third goal of the match in the 56th minute. After being assisted by Szoboszlai, Salah’s goal effectively sealed the game’s outcome.

Despite Manchester United’s attempts to respond, including notable efforts from Joshua Zirkzee, Liverpool maintained control and did not concede further. United’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, faced multiple efforts but was unable to prevent the defeat.

This victory maintains Liverpool’s perfect start to the season under manager Arne Slot, while United’s struggles continue, reflecting on crucial mistakes that contributed to their loss.