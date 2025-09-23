Liverpool Set to Rotate Squad for Carabao Cup Match Against Southampton

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that the team will rotate its starting lineup for the Carabao Cup third-round match against Southampton on Tuesday evening at Anfield.

Following Liverpool’s recent victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby, Slot stated he will rest some senior players due to the team’s demanding schedule. In an exclusive interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Slot said, “We do make changes, same as we did last season in the League Cup. Our players are capable of playing many games, but they occasionally need rest.”

Slot emphasized that resting players is vital for maintaining their fitness over a long season. “Some players need a normal week, which means not playing during the week sometimes,” he added. He confirmed that Liverpool’s lineup will see significant alterations, but also noted that the players are fit and ready.

“We can provide opportunities for players like Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who all need game time,” Slot mentioned. “If we didn’t have a match, we might have arranged a friendly for these players.”

As Liverpool aims to go further in the Carabao Cup this season, after reaching last season’s final, Slot reiterated the team’s ambition to win every competition they enter. “No trophy is underestimated. We want to win them all,” he said.

The anticipated lineup for Liverpool reflects a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, with Slot ready to use this match to keep his squad sharp. Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League, making this an ideal time to give fringe players a chance to prove themselves.

Fans can look forward to an exciting match as both teams need points for different reasons. Kickoff is set for 8 PM BST at Anfield, and the clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides eager for success.