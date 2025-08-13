Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest

Parma, Italy – Giovanni Leoni, a highly sought-after central defender from Parma, is attracting significant interest ahead of the summer transfer window. While both Inter and Milan have shown interest, Liverpool has emerged as a strong contender looking to make a decisive move for the 19-year-old talent.

Leoni, born in 2006, has caught the eye of several major clubs following an impressive season after his transfer from Sampdoria to Parma. With Liverpool keen on securing young defensive talent, the Reds have reportedly placed the player at the top of their shopping list.

According to sources, Parma is asking for €40 million for Leoni. This amount reflects a combination of fixed fees and potential bonuses, underlining their intention to maximize the sale before finding a suitable replacement. The price tag has raised eyebrows, but Parma’s management remains firm in their valuation.

Recent reports indicate that Liverpool has offered €30 million plus bonuses, a number that may not meet Parma’s expectations. This offer mirrors one made by Bournemouth, who also showed interest but failed to hit the mark.

The pressure is mounting on Inter and Milan, as both clubs weigh their options amid Liverpool’s aggressive pursuit. Inter, in particular, has been monitoring Leoni for some time and is reportedly in need of generating funds through player sales, such as Asllani and Taremi, to justify a bid for the young defender.

Milan, having completed the signing of De Winter, is not in urgent need of a defender, but they too see value in Leoni and are evaluating their strategy regarding the potential transfer.

As the situation develops, Leoni continues to garner attention, making this transfer battle an intriguing subplot in the upcoming summer market.