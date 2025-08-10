Liverpool Signs Frimpong Amid Nunez’s Move to Al Hilal

WEMBLEY, England — Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed on Aug. 10 that the club signed defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for £29.5 million, emphasizing his potential to fill in for Mohamed Salah. With Conor Bradley facing a fitness setback for the upcoming Community Shield against Crystal Palace, Frimpong is set to start at right-back.

Slot mentioned that Frimpong’s versatility will be essential, especially with Salah heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in December and January. “We brought in Jeremie Frimpong because we think he can play as a right full-back, but I also feel that he can play as a right winger,” Slot said. “We will miss Mo for a maximum of six games, but that’s quite a lot in the Premier League, especially when you see how well he did last season.”

Slot, however, did not comment on Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, who is moving to Al Hilal for approximately £46 million. Slot stressed the importance of not discussing players who are not currently a part of his squad: “As you know from me and I think every manager works like this, you don’t talk about players who aren’t yours.”

Teenage winger Rio Ngumoha has impressed during preseason matches and is also in Slot’s plans for the season. “Rio showed in the last few games he played for us that at senior level he can have an impact as well,” Slot noted. “We think we already have a lot of attacking power in our team.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson are expected to play in the match against Palace, but Joe Gomez is sidelined with an Achilles injury. Slot is managing midfield player Alexis Mac Allister’s return, who has recently begun training after missing almost two months. “Alexis will be in the squad,” Slot said. “He trained with us since a week now, played 30 minutes, 45 minutes. Starting is possible but definitely not for 90 minutes.”