Liverpool Signs Jeremie Frimpong, Prepares for Community Shield Against Crystal Palace

Liverpool, England – Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has praised new signing Jeremie Frimpong for his versatility, particularly his potential to step in for Mohamed Salah. This is crucial as Liverpool gears up for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Frimpong, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million, is expected to start at right-back due to Conor Bradley‘s injury concerns. Slot emphasized that Frimpong is not just a defender but also possesses the capability to play as a right winger, especially important during Salah’s expected absence at the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January.

“We definitely thought about that (Salah being away at AFCON),” Slot said. “We brought in Jeremie Frimpong because we think he can play as a right full-back, but I also feel that he can play as a right winger.”

Slot is also navigating Liverpool’s squad adjustments as Darwin Nunez is nearing a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for around £46 million. While Slot declined to comment on the pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, he did mention the club’s ongoing transfer activities.

“You don’t talk about players who aren’t yours,” Slot remarked while confirming excitement over recent addition Hugo Ekitike, who has performed well since joining the squad.

Slot is also optimistic about the impact of young winger Rio Ngumoha, who recently impressed during pre-season matches. “Rio showed in the last few games he played for us that at senior level he can have an impact as well,” he added.

As Liverpool looks ahead to the Community Shield, protection options will include returning captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson, although Joe Gomez remains sidelined. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who missed the start of pre-season, will be included in the squad, although Slot said he will not play a full 90 minutes yet.

“Alexis will be in the squad,” Slot said. “He trained with us since a week now; starting is possible but definitely not for 90 minutes.”