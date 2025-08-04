Sports
Liverpool Signs Teenage Striker Will Wright from Salford City
LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool FC has finalized the signing of 17-year-old forward Will Wright from Salford City, the club announced on Monday.
Sources informed ESPN that Liverpool outbid competitors, most notably Arsenal, to secure Wright, who had been eager to stay in the North West. The transfer fee reportedly stands at £200,000 (approximately $267,000).
Wright made his senior debut for Salford City in an EFL Trophy match against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s last November. He went on to make two appearances in League Two and participated in the Emirates FA Cup earlier this year, showcasing a promising start to his career.
Last week, Wright joined Rob Page’s squad for Liverpool’s under-21 team. He debuted for the U21s on Saturday, clocking in 30 minutes during a goalless draw against Hull City.
Arsenal, which was initially interested in Wright, is now exploring alternative youth targets, including England Under-17 international Igor Tyjon, currently with Blackburn.
