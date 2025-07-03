Sports
Liverpool Star Diogo Jota Dies in Tragic Car Accident
Zamora, Spain – Diogo Jota, a 28-year-old Portuguese football player for Liverpool, died in a car accident early this morning. The accident occurred on the A-52 highway at kilometer 65, near the Sanabria region in the province of Zamora.
Jota was traveling with his 26-year-old brother, André, a professional footballer for Penafiel. The vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and caught fire, according to witnesses who alerted emergency services. Reports suggest that the car may have suffered a tire blowout before the accident.
Just ten days prior to the tragedy, Jota married his partner, Rute Cardoso, on June 22. The couple had three children together: Denis, born in 2021; Duarte, born in 2023; and a daughter born in 2024, whose name has not been released.
Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton in 2020 for €44.7 million and played 182 matches for the team, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists. He has won three titles with Liverpool, including a Premier League title for the 2024-25 season.
Previously, Jota had a brief stint with Atlético Madrid after joining from Paços Ferreira in 2016. He scored in a friendly match against Crotone but never played an official match for Atlético before going on loan to Porto and then Wolverhampton.
The football community mourns his untimely death, recalling similar tragedies such as the passing of José Antonio Reyes, who died in a car crash at age 35 in 2019.
