Liverpool, England – Many fans were surprised after superstar Florian Wirtz, 22, made his competitive debut for Liverpool against Crystal Palace. The game ended in a shootout loss (4-5) on August 5, 2025, but social media buzzed over a different detail: Wirtz’s middle name, Richard, was revealed on the match lineup sheet.

The unexpected name revelation quickly went viral, catching the attention of fans who celebrated the old German name. One social media user wrote “Florian Wirtz’s second name is Richard. Give him whatever he wants,” while another added, “Florian Richard Wirtz is playing football today, wow!”

The name Richard is popular in England, associated with many historical figures, including the well-known King Richard the Lionheart. Interestingly, Wirtz is not the only Richard at Liverpool; Scottish Richard Hughes has been the club’s sporting director since June 1, 2024.

On the field, Wirtz made an immediate impact, assisting teammate Hugo Ekitiké with a perfect pass to score in the fourth minute. However, despite his performance, Crystal Palace took home the first trophy of the season under former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

As a consolation, Wirtz was named “Germany’s Footballer of the Year” in a vote conducted by kicker, outpacing contenders Michael Olise of Bayern and Nick Woltemade of Stuttgart. He will make his league debut for Liverpool against Bournemouth on the evening of August 8, 2025, at 21:00.

Wirtz’s transfer has already been hailed as one of the top moves of the summer, with his skill earning him a warm reception from Reds fans. With the delightful surprises surrounding his name, it’s clear that he has already made a substantial impact off the field as well, and fans are eager to celebrate him further, hinting there may soon be a fan chant dedicated to their new football king.