Liverpool’s Young Stars Shine During Pre-Season Tour

HONG KONG — Liverpool FC‘s young talents are showcasing their skills during the club’s pre-season tour in Asia ahead of the 2025 season. Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha, a recent signing from Chelsea, made waves in the first friendly against Preston North End, demonstrating his speed and skill on the ball.

Ngumoha’s promising performances continued as he scored in a 5-0 victory over Stoke City at Liverpool’s training ground. His development, bolstered by a productive training regime with Liverpool coaches, is seen as a step toward potentially joining the first team.

The club’s head coach, Arne Slot, expressed optimism about integrating Ngumoha into the senior squad soon, citing a strong foundation laid by the academy. Slot’s new approach to pre-season training has the players adapting to local time in Hong Kong, enhancing their preparation.

Trey Nyoni, another emerging talent, also impressed during training. Following a contract extension after turning 18, Nyoni is determined to prove himself in the competitive setup.

“Training with the best team in the world so young, it’s like every kid’s dream,” Ngumoha said. “I’m focusing on pushing myself and making an impact.”

The positive atmosphere on the tour has been reflected both on and off the pitch. Despite some weather-related challenges, Liverpool players maintained engagement with fans through various events.

As Liverpool looks to build on the success of last season, signings such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike highlight the club’s commitment to strengthening its squad. With their ambitions set high, players are focusing on competition for first-team spots.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Virgil van Dijk has welcomed Wirtz, encouraging his transition to the team. “Liverpool is the place to be,” Van Dijk told reporters, stressing the importance of collaboration among players.

As the team prepares for their next match against AC Milan, all eyes will be on how these young stars continue to develop in this high-pressure environment.