LiveScore Group Partners with X and xAI to Transform Sports Betting Experience

London, England – LiveScore Group announced a transformative partnership with Elon Musk‘s X and xAI on September 17, 2025. This collaboration aims to blend sports media and betting by leveraging X’s real-time data and xAI’s advanced artificial intelligence technology.

As a global leader in sports media, LiveScore Group caters to over 100 million users annually. The integration will enable the company to provide richer media experiences, real-time updates, and personalized betting tools. LiveScore is known for its LiveScore app and LiveScore Bet platform, offering extensive sports betting options.

Sam Sadi, CEO of LiveScore Group, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “This is a game-changing moment for LiveScore Group and for the industries we operate in. By partnering with X and xAI, we are unlocking the ability to combine the world’s most dynamic real-time content platform with our mission to converge sports media and betting.”

The partnership will utilize X’s content and data APIs to capture public opinions, breaking news, and reactions to major sporting events. This information will enhance fan engagement by allowing users to participate directly in conversations around live sports.

In addition, xAI’s technology will help create personalized content experiences and smarter trading models that adapt to real-world fan sentiment. Christopher Park, Director and Global Lead of Developer Platform at X Corp, remarked, “This partnership highlights how X and xAI can empower forward-thinking companies to harness real-time data and AI to disrupt industries and deliver transformative experiences to users around the world.”

The collaboration is positioned to redefine how sports fans interact with media and betting platforms, aiming to set a new standard for engagement in the digital age. LiveScore Group’s commitment to innovation ensures its continued relevance in an evolving market.