Liz Hayes Reflects on Leaving Nine After 44 Years

SYDNEY, Australia — Liz Hayes has opened up about her decision to leave the Nine Network after 44 years. In a recent interview, she shared insights into her choice, describing it as freeing rather than challenging.

“No, no it wasn’t – I guess it came at a time when I recognised … because we were doing Under Investigation and obviously that was just a casualty of the cuts that had to take place,” Hayes said. She explained that returning to 60 Minutes was not something she wanted to pursue, which influenced her decision.

Hayes noted that her departure comes amid significant cultural shifts at Nine and a desire for a new chapter in her life. “I think I’m ready to step out,” she said. Despite a generous offer from Nine to stay, she affirmed her choice. “I did the right thing. I know that I made the right choice. I know that I’m in the best place.”

Recently, Hayes has continued her work in media, contributing a story to 7News Spotlight, hosting a Q+A with Jane Fonda, and publishing a book titled Outback Astronomer through HarperCollins. Her recent activities illustrate her ongoing commitment to storytelling.

As Hayes embarks on this new journey, she reflects on her rich career at Nine, expressing gratitude for the opportunities she has had. Her departure marks the end of an era for the network and opens the door to future possibilities.