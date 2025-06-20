Lizzo Reflects on Trying Ozempic Before Dietary Shift

Los Angeles, CA — Singer Lizzo revealed that she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications before deciding they were not the best fit for her weight loss journey. During a June 19 episode of a podcast hosted by Trisha Paytas, Lizzo shared her thoughts on these drugs, which are mainly prescribed for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“I tried everything,” said the 37-year-old artist, who has been open about her efforts toward healthier living since the beginning of 2023. She discussed why she ultimately abandoned the medication early on in her transformation process.

Lizzo explained the mechanics of Ozempic, saying, “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full.” She emphasized that mastering one’s mindset could yield similar results without relying on medication.

The singer mentioned a pivotal change in her diet that contributed to her success: reintroducing meat. “What did it for me is, it was not being vegan,” she explained. While following a vegan diet, Lizzo found herself consuming a lot of fake meats, bread, and rice, which required large portions to feel satiated.

By adding meat to her meals, she found it easier to choose foods with fewer artificial ingredients. “When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish,” Lizzo said, “I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”

Regarding others who continue to use Ozempic for weight management, Lizzo urged people not to critique their choices. “It’s not easy,” she stated, highlighting that the drug serves as a tool for those facing struggles with weight. “I think people—it’s their way of being fat phobic when you’re telling someone they’re cheating.”