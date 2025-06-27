Lizzo Releases Mixtape ‘My Face Hurts From Smiling’

Los Angeles, CA — Grammy winner Lizzo debuted her new mixtape, “My Face Hurts From Smiling,” on Friday, June 27, through Nice Life and Atlantic Records. The 13-track project features collaborations with fellow artists SZA and Doja Cat.

Lizzo generated buzz around her mixtape by announcing its release on Instagram on June 24. The cover art shows her confidently raising both middle fingers, adorned with smiley faces. In the post, she expressed excitement for the project, stating, “I’m not kidding, this is actually the most fye mixtape ever,” referencing her earlier works and collaborations.

Her collaboration with SZA on the track “Still Can’t Fuh” is a stand-out moment, while Doja Cat joins her on “IRL.” Lizzo and SZA previously teamed up in 2023 for a remix of Lizzo’s song “Special” from her Grammy-nominated album.

The release comes months after Lizzo teased her fans during a performance in Los Angeles, where she hinted at her upcoming mixtape and new music. Lizzo stated, “I’ve been working hard to bring you something special this summer.”

“My Face Hurts From Smiling” serves as a precursor to her anticipated fifth studio album, “Love in Real Life,” which she confirmed in March. This upcoming full-length project will include previously released singles “Still Bad” and “Love in Real Life,” although a release date has yet to be announced.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Lizzo has opened up about her personal transformation in a recent podcast interview. She discussed how changes in her lifestyle and self-care routines helped her embrace her physical evolution. Lizzo emphasized the importance of self-love and confidence throughout her journey, stating, “I actually believe the compliments,” as she reflected on her progress.

With her new mixtape, Lizzo not only showcases her growth as an artist but also sends a message of self-empowerment and authenticity to her fans.