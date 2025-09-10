Entertainment
Lizzo Responds to Criticism Over Weight Loss Claims in New Song
Los Angeles, CA – Lizzo is feeling confident and fighting back against critics who speculate about her weight loss. The 37-year-old musician released a new song titled ‘IDGAS’ on September 7, in which she addresses claims that her recent slimming down may be due to weight-loss medication.
In the song, Lizzo raps, “What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, it’s Ozempic?” The lyrics reflect her frustration with ongoing speculation regarding her health journey. Lizzo’s playful video shows her wearing black bunny ears and leopard-print lingerie, demonstrating her unapologetic attitude.
During a June 19 episode of the podcast, Lizzo discussed her weight loss process, stating, “It’s just the science for me. Calories in versus calories out.” She explained how switching back to eating meat after veganism helped her feel fuller and sustain her energy levels, dramatically changing her eating habits.
“When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I had to eat a lot of it to stay full, but I was consuming like 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day,” Lizzo revealed. She added that incorporating whole foods like beef and chicken into her diet made her feel more satisfied.
Lizzo has also openly discussed the stigma surrounding medications like Ozempic, which some critics claim people use to lose weight dishonestly. “It’s their way of being fatphobic, when you’re telling someone they’re cheating,” she said.
Fans of Lizzo have rallied to support her in her journey, praising her confidence and creativity. She has shared this journey on social media, celebrating both her physical achievements and her commitment to body positivity.
With her latest work and a powerful message of self-acceptance, Lizzo continues to make waves in the music industry while confronting issues of body image and societal expectations.
